Argentine Colonel Carlos Moori Koenig participated in 1952 in the kidnapping of the corpse of Eva Perón, a story that now recreates the Star+ miniseries (in Spain, on Disney+) Saint Avoid, based on the homonymous novel by Tomás Eloy Martínez. Ernesto Alterio (Buenos Aires, 1970) puts a face to the infamous military man.

Evita is a legend and, however, there are still things to tell. Yes, his figure has reached a mythological dimension. The novel focuses on what happened to her body after she died. A body that remained unburied for more than 30 years.

What can be learned about the human condition with a character like Moori Koenig? It is one of the most complex that I have touched. A military man of German descent whom Perón commissions to assist Evita, someone he detests ideologically, but for whom he begins to feel a strange attraction. Then they order him to take care of her body. And for someone so religious, this is something that goes against the law of God. It has enabled me to dive into very dark areas of the human condition. He loves to hate her and he hates to love her.

And of the history of Argentina? My profession gives me the opportunity to get emotionally and physically involved in historical events. In this case, a time where movements are born that have a great impact on the socio-political map of today’s Argentina.

What remains today of the Argentina that recreates the series? When Evita died, half of Argentina uncorked bottles of champagne and the other half sank into heartbreaking tears. I believe that this division is still present in Argentina today. But it is also still present that women can vote and have an ID. And this is something she fought for.

What book do you recommend to a Spaniard to better understand that country? The novel by Eloy Martinez. EITHER The myths of Argentine history, by Philip Pigna.

And an Argentine to understand Spain? the good memoryby Diego Galán, with conversations between Fernando Fernán Gómez and Eduardo Haro Tecglen. Soldiers of Salamis or any other by Javier Cercas.

When did you know you would be an actor? I feel it as a latent desire since childhood that was imposed.

What is the best compliment you have heard about your work? I recently worked on a series that was shot in Los Angeles, where I played a Colombian character. My partner was a 10-year-old Colombian child actor, and when he asked me where I was from, I told him that I was born in Argentina and raised in Spain. Well, the boy didn’t believe me. He told me “No, you are Colombian”.

What book is open on the nightstand? Albert and the whale, by Philip Hoare. An exciting journey following Albrecht Dürer in search of a whale and exploring the strong link between his creative passion and nature.

One that couldn’t finish? Ulises, of Joyce. But I will try again. Maybe it wasn’t my time.

What is the movie you have seen the most times? The Godfather, of Coppola, or Amarcordby Fellini.

Which movie would you go live in? Well, if we fantasize, the blue lake with Brooke Shields.

Your favorite dialogue in a movie? In the journey to nowhere, Fernando Fernán Gómez is called to work on a film. And he, very fake, says his phrase: “I haven’t been here for a long time, siriiiitoo.” It looks like a gem to me.

If you had to choose a song as a self-portrait, what would it be? “And it is that I… I love life, I love love. I’m a truán I’m a gentleman “.

What is socially overrated? Have many followers on social networks.

What historical event do you admire the most? Without a doubt, I prefer Maradona’s goal against England in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Cosmic kite.

If I hadn’t been an actor I would have been… Painter.

