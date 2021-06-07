Ernestina Pais was invited in I must say (America, Sundays at 22), where he spoke of the drama that he lives with his son due to the lack of face-to-face classes in Argentina due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The driver, who is Benicio’s mother, the result of her relationship with Alejandro Guyot, expressed her concern about what is happening in the country: “It happens to us that this year we did not understand. Maybe, it’s not that we deleted it. But I didn’t understand it ”.

“My son virtually stopped going to school. He has just turned 17, is five foot four and is a beast. And there is a point where I can no longer tell you what to do. I can only tell you what to feel or where to aspire to ”. Ernestina recounted.

Beyond the reality of the country, the journalist explained the concern that adolescents have today. “Always when I talk to him, he tells me if the world is going to end. They grew up in a world that has an expiration date. That I don’t understand, but that he lives ”, he assured.

Luis Novaresio, the conductor of the cycle, wanted to delve into the reasons that led Ernestina’s son to make such a drastic decision to drop out of school, to which she replied: “Virtuality is not for everyone. There are children who can connect, because your ability to concentrate is determined. And there are children who don’t ”.

The actress Virginia Lake, who was also invited to the program, joined the debate about the classes. “School is being with children, with friends, is growing together… It is learning in society ”, he said. “At his age I had given the first kiss. And he can’t give himself the first kiss, ”added Pais.

Regarding the situation of her son, the journalist clarified that the teenager will not repeat the year.

“Except that, In order to finish high school, they have to take all the subjects. So there is nothing like a sword of Damocles that tells you: ‘No, look, if you don’t do this, you won’t be able to …’. No, they will be able to do it! He explained.

And he added: “The issue is that they have the desire. And for me desire is like the engine of everything. So, if it does not matter to approve or not to approve, the desire goes like diluting”.

Pais was a panelist for “Intratables” until March. Capture TV

Ernestina was part of Intractable (America, Monday through Friday at 22), where he served as a panelist until March of this year, when he decided to resign.

Although at first he argued that it was because he had already completed a cycle, then confessed that the arrival of Jorge Rial with TV Nostra it had influenced his decision.

“In December I told Fabián that I felt my cycle had been completed and I needed a change of air,” Ernestina said in March.

And he threw a stick at America: “Thanks to Rial we found out about the Intractable. And if I had to change my schedule, it seemed to me that I had to have changes of people as well. Why hold onto a chair if I could give it to a partner? ”He said at the time.

The truth is that after all, TV Nostra lasted two months on the air.

HA