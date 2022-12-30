Barcelona, ​​Spain.- The last works of Annie Ernaux, Salman Rushdie, Fernando Aramburu, John Boyne, Éric Vuillard and Ignacio Martínez de Pisón stand out among the editorial novelties of 2023, a year in which the long-awaited unpublished novel by singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and unpublished poems by Antonio Machado will be published.

Cabaret Voltaire will publish “The Young Man”, the last novel of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2022, Annie Ernauxa reflection on his relationship with time from an affair with a man 30 years younger.

“Ciudad Victoria” (Random House), the novel that Salman rushdie finished when he was attacked by an Islamist terrorist, is the epic story of how a woman created a fantastic empire in the 14th century.

For his part, the French writer Eric Vuillard, winner of the prestigious Goncourt prize in 2017narrates in “An honorable exit” (Tusquets), how two great powers, France and the United States, were defeated by a humble people, the Vietnamese.

In 2023 it will also appear “All the broken pieces” (Salamander), long-awaited sequel to “The boy in the striped pajamas”from John Boyne, in this case with an old woman who is facing her past.

Lumen will publish “A ballet of lepers”, a long-awaited unpublished novel by Leonard Cohena volume that will include several unpublished stories and a theater script written between 1956 and 1961.

Internationally, “Las singularidades” by John Banville and “Lucy y el mar” by Elizabeth Strout (Alfaguara) will also be published; “Elizabeth Finch” by Julian Barnes, “First Blood” by Amélie Nothomb, and “The Morning Star” by Karl Ove Knausgårdv (all three in Anagram); and “Watch us dance” (Cabaret Voltaire), by Leila Slimani.

Also noteworthy in this field is “El retrato de casada” (Asteroid), by Maggie O’Farrell; “We’re All Going to Die” (Blackie Books), by Emily Austin; “A ghost in the throat” (Sixth Floor), by Doireann Ní Ghriofa; and “My days in the Morisaki bookstore” (Letras de Plata), by Satoshi Yagisawa.

From the Spanish panorama, “Hijos de la fábula” (Tusquets), by Fernando Aramburuwhich follows two excited young men who decide to join ETA in the south of France, but when they find out that the band is abandoning the armed struggle, they decide not to resign in a sequence of increasingly ridiculous and hilarious adventures and feats.

Also new for next year will be “Castles of Fire” (Seix Barral), by Martinez de Pisonset in Madrid between 1939 and 1945.

Anagrama will edit the latest works by an established Spanish trio: Alvaro Pombo with “Santander, 1936”; Martha Sanz with “Metal shutters snap down”; Y Marcos Giralt Torrent with “Someday I will be a memory”.

To these will be added in 2023 “Solo smoke”, by Juan Jose Millasand “Any summer is an end”, by Ray Loriga (Alfaguara); “The iron room” (Contraluz), by Inma Chacon; “The Perfumer” (Square), by Jose Luis Perales; “Back to when” (Siruela), by Maria Elena Moran; and “Punki” (Blackie Books), by Juarma.

From Latin America will arrive “Isla partida” (Almadía), from Daniela Tarazona; “The Geniuses” (Galaxy Gutenberg), by Jaime Bayly, on cut short friendship between García Márquez and Vargas Llosa; “Dirty sky” (Tusquets), by Edgardo Cozarinsky; and “Transparent Pilgrim” (Peripheral), by Juan Cardenas.

The “best sellers” will be represented by books such as “Buscando a Ashley” (Plaza), by Danielle Steel; “Back home” (Sum), from Kate Morton; or “Secret Novel 1” (Editions B), by Brandon Sanderson.

The black harvest will bring “Desert Star” (AdN), from Michael Connelly; “Eclipse” (Reservoir Books), by Jo Nesbo; “Double or Nothing” Kim Sherwood, first female authorized to continue the 007 series; “Only darkness” (Salamander), from Ian Rankin and William McIlvanney; and RBA recovers “El francotirador”, from Philip Kerr, with an alternative history starring Kennedy and Fidel Castro.

Other novelties of suspense will be “The unknown”, by Rosa Montero and Olivier Trucand “The time of the flies”, by Claudia Pineiro (Alfaguara); “No one on this earth” (Fate), from Victor of the Tree; “The price of honor” (Fate), by Andrea Camilleri; “There is only one winner” (RBA), of Harlan Coben; “Death in April” (Tusquets), by Allan Parks; “Sodium chloride” (Maeva), from Jussi Adler-Olsen; or “Loves that kill” (Roca), by Elia Barcelo.

In the same genre: “The Caged Station” (Alba), by Jose Luis Correa; “The thief of faces” (Plaza), by ibon martin; “The fourth girl from the left” (Alrevés), from Andreu Martin; “The Lady” (Seix Barral), by Ragnar Jonasson; “The Hunt” by steffen jacobsenand “Nobody saves the roses”, by Youssef El Maimouni (Rock); “The sacred waters” (Contraluz), by May R. Ayamonte; and “Solas” (Grijalbo), by Javier Diez Carmona.

The black scene is completed by “Good Times” (Siruela), by Victoria Gonzalez Torralba; “The sect” (Planet), by Camilla Lackberg Y Henrik Fexeus; “Mindfulness for murderers” (Espasa), by Karsten Dusse; “Broken Souls” (Main), by patricia gibney; “The Waitress” by Nita Proseand “The man of the labyrinth”, by Donato Carrisi (both in Duomo).

In historical novels, “The Wide World” (Salamander) stands out. Pierre Lemaitre; “The Porcelain Soldier” (Reservoir Books), by Mathias Malzieu; “555” (Peripheral/Errata Naturae), by Helene Gestern; “Sharpe and his riflemen. The taking of Badajoz, 1812” and “Sharpe and the Salamanca campaign” (Edhasa), by bernard cornwell; “The song of Liébana” (Espasa), by peridis; “The midwife of Berlin” (Maeva), by Anne Stern; or “The temples of jubilation” (AdN), from Kate Atkinson.

Likewise, “La estación” (B) will be published, Jacopo DeMichelis; “The life that separates us” (Grijalbo), from Chufo Llorens; “As long as someone remembers us” (Roca), from carmen count; “The Cook” (Backlight), by Luis Cerezo; and “The daughters of Carlos V. María and Juana de Austria” (La Esfera), by Magdalena Velasco Kindelan.

In poetry “Complete Poetry” (DeBolsillo) will appear, from Machadowith unpublished poems and edition of Victor Fernandez; “Duino Elegies” (Lumen), by Rainer Maria Rilke, with unpublished poems and letters; “In the body of the world” (Galaxy), from Andres Sanchez Robayna; “Gathered poetry. 1982-2022” (Cliff), by Aurora Luque, National Poetry Award 2022; and “Precursors of America” ​​(Alba).

In the story, “Mr. Kafka” (Nordic) stands out, unpublished stories in Spanish by Bohumil Hrabal; and the complete stories of James Salter (Salamander) and Stefan Zweig (Foam Pages).

There will be no shortage of classics such as “La gota de sangre” (Siruela), by Emilia Pardo Bazan; “L” Orco” (Nordic), unpublished by George Sand; or the first translation into Spanish of “La casa de Kyoko” (Alliance), by Yukio Mishima. EFE