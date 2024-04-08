Never take a best friend! That is the most important life lesson of Joshua, the sixteen-year-old protagonist of Erna Sassen's most recent youth novel. Because you expect a lot from a best friend, you want to be able to build on it and trust it, but life is unpredictable – so there will definitely come a time when that friend will disappoint you.

“Yes, I understand that he thinks that way. Definitely delicious,” says Erna Sassen (62). Tea and coffee are on the table, pieces of cake next to them, and she is burning away. “For Joshua, his best friend Sergio is an example. He himself is a worrier, but Sergio is full of life, someone he can support. But he develops a crush on Joshua's sister, and that doesn't go well, because Sergio is a flutter and hurts her – and therefore also Joshua. So yes, if only he hadn't had a best friend, Joshua thinks. And he thinks the same about Lindsey, because he's afraid she'll leave him friendzones. He doesn't want to be her best friend, he wants to have sex with her.

“But I would say: get a best friend. You need friends, connections with people. You know, people sometimes say that you shouldn't be dependent in a relationship. But if you are not dependent at all, why are you in a relationship? You want someone to need you, don't you? There is a danger in that dependence, that the people you need suddenly go in a different direction. Or die. I have a very important friend, George Groot – he was my teacher and he became the first reader of everything I wrote – and now he is sick and won't live much longer. That's terrible, I find it difficult to really think about that, but that loss is going to hurt. But life is about learning that you shouldn't avoid those kinds of connections. Joshua is such an avoider, and I'm trying to pull him out of that.”

Erna Sassen was once an actress and performed on stage as a comedian – at her first solo performance, she says, the hall was mainly full of people who came to see nurse Suzanne Lievegoed, whom she played in the drama series Medical Center West. She has now been a writer of children's and young people's books for almost two decades, with a special eye for young people. If anyone is an adolescent whisperer, it is Sassen: you would almost forget that she, and not an authentic 16-year-old, said the words in Never take a best friend put together.

Last month, Sassen received the Flemish Boon for children's and youth literature for that youth novel, a prize of 50,000 euros, the largest in the Dutch-speaking region. Her Haarlem living room is still full of flowers – the vases in pans, otherwise the cats will pull them over. The book received the prize for “its elegantly clever composition, its apparent ease and flair, and the authentic voice of the main character,” according to the jury.

“I still can't believe it, you know that? Why: It's quite a rough book. There is a lot of love in it, but it is also harsh and coarse. About sex, about sensitivities, about generalizations. Young people are often like that, direct and not nuanced, they still have to learn that, that's what they are young for. But I thought: that will probably be difficult in a jury, just as in schools it can also cause objections that I sometimes push the boundaries. I don't do that to be rude, but on purpose, because I think it's necessary. Look, hard jokes, that's what teenage boys make. And when a sixteen-year-old boy is angry, he doesn't say 'damn it', he says 'damn it'.”

You really should read books, then you can learn what to do with all your feelings

For you, does a book start with a character like that?

“Yes. But actually Joshua started with Martijn.” The illustrator of Never take a best friend, Martijn van der Linden – with whom Sassen shares the Boon prize. “I had previously made a book with him and I thought: I don't want to lose him. But books for young people are almost never illustrated, so I decided to write about a boy who can draw very well and does so all the time, because then Martijn could make those drawings. I've never done that myself, by the way, I can't draw, I immediately get afraid that it doesn't look like anything and then I don't do it. I already had that as a toddler: one of my classmates would supposedly make a factory, and then I would think: no, that's a League box with two holes with toilet rolls sticking out of it.”

That asked too much of your imagination?

“Yes, I was always the one in the family without imagination. For me it had to look real, a drawing had to be almost as realistic as a photo. Anyway, I saw how nice drawing was for my sister and my daughter, for whom it is really a way to express themselves. I could use that for Joshua – and I wanted to write a love story, about teenagers and love and sex and how such a relationship works in reality. Because I also read what is written about young people: that they are becoming more prudish, that they are starting to have sex later and later, that they are watching porn from a very young age.”

Why did that subject appeal to you?

“Well, because it is very complicated, the love life of young people. When I think back to my own adolescence and how it went, I think: what a strange thing I did! I almost provoked transgressive behavior. But why?”

Did you mainly want to find out something about yourself, or about the prudish young people of today?

“Well, the concept of discovering your sexuality is of course universal. When I read about today's young people I recognize a lot. I saw a documentary about girls, like Lindsey in the book, who are victims of sextortion – so blackmail with sexually explicit images – and what impact that has on their lives and their relationships. Nothing like that has happened to me, but I do know that unpleasant sexual experiences that you experience at the beginning of your development scar you for life.”

Lindsey starts to behave very sexually, because she gets her self-esteem from that.

“Yes, she thinks that is the only reason she is appreciated, and then she uses it to take back power. I have a few years ago in my book Don't come any closer autobiographical – perhaps too autobiographical – written about my own eating problem, which I struggled with for eleven years as a teenager and in my twenties. A lot of eating problems arise from things that went wrong with your sexuality – it has to do with denying what is happening to your body, distancing yourself from it, so that later you can no longer listen properly to your body.”

Photo Olivier Middendorp

Are you talking about sexual abuse?

“Yes. I don't know what happened to me, I have no memories of it, but it has to do with sexual misconduct. There are many women to whom something happened when they did not yet have words for those experiences, and to whom that damaged relationship with their body continues to affect their dealings with food. I resisted that idea for a long time, but I can say that talking about it in therapy and accepting it helped. And that it is fascinating and terrifying how things around sexuality work.”

It is especially difficult for the worrying Joshua because he is raging with hormones, but he also does not want to sexualize girls and regard them as 'objects'.

“That is complicated for today's boys – asking for consent at every step, everything can be a mistake, I understand that that makes young people timid. Of course, all that thinking, staying stuck in your head, doesn't help. If you keep looking at yourself with a director's eye all the time, it won't work out anyway. You have to be able to turn your mind off a bit – that is why alcohol plays a major role for many young people, which is also dangerous, because then you are less receptive to the negative signals of the other person.

“Sex is often a bit of a struggle, but readers should also see that this is Joshua and Lindsey's story and is not for everyone. I sometimes think: Am I pretending sex is something difficult? That also keeps me awake, with a really tight throat. I find that difficult, that you are not going to proclaim your story as the truth.”

But you don't do that either, you let Joshua's parents emphasize: 'Sex is a lot of fun, you should enjoy it as much as you can.'

“It's also complicated, because then those young people run away screaming, they don't want to talk to their parents about sex, the very thought of it is disgusting, old-age sex! So then sex education is limited to a story about STDs and pregnancies. And if you look on the internet, you end up at porn – which can cause you as a boy to think that you have to close her throat with that sweet girl. That's why I say: you really should read books, because there you can learn something that you need to do with all your feelings.”

If something is bothering you and you don't talk about it, it festers and grows like crazy

Do you ever think: I have to be careful that my book doesn't become sex education?

“Yes! Won't it be too informative? There is a kind of necessity behind what I have to say, it is not random, but you also want to package it as nicely as possible. Actually, you want the message to come in accidentally, in a joke, in a conversation. One message hits home Never take a best friend it does, at the end: 'Talk to someone.' But yes, I think that's really true – if something is bothering you and you don't talk about it, it festers and grows like crazy.”

You just said that your earlier book became 'too autobiographical', what did you mean by that?

“Yes, that's what another, very good writer once said to me: it's better not to write about yourself, because you don't look at yourself with the same love and interest as you do at your fictional characters. You already know yourself, so you don't have to get to know that character anymore, as you would have to with a fictional character. You remember that from your readers. And then you make that character too small, too narrow.”

So does it make your story sharper if you make it up?

“Yes, if you can distance yourself a little. But it should not be over-thought. Adult writers who start using slang for young people or something, that's fine tricky. If it's a trick, it's never fun, it's insincere. But you know: the way I write, that's not the way young people talk and write. I think the truthfulness lies more in my approach, in the emotion or outrage you can feel, which suits young people.”

Photo Olivier Middendorp

And reading among young people – how do you deal with that reality?

“Oh, that's such a difficult thing. De Boon's recognition came at just the right time. I had just visited school again and that had made me doubt again about what I am doing it all for. I have such a difficult target group. Most people already don't like reading. I don't do many performances because there are too many stimuli and I have to recover for days. I must say: these young people were ultimately well prepared, they had submitted nice questions, and there was a nice interviewer. But what bothers me is that the only thing you get in return from those young people are very small nods. Or a laugh, then they like the joke. But that's all, they are ashamed of everything, so you don't get in touch. And that's why I write: to make contact. You want people to recognize what you mean.

“But anyway, I don't know, because I'm not there when they are reading. And that is the moment when the contact takes place.”

About this series

We live, for better or for worse. But what makes it worth it? No one can give the definitive answer, but many people have ideas or even strong feelings about it. That's what we ask in this series.