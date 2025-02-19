The Albanian soprano Ermonela Jaho has long earned a place in the history of Lyceum connecting with an audience that has applauded her to rage, among other characters, with her violetta (La Traviata), Cio-Cio-san (Madama Butterfly ), Liù (Turandot) and, of course, his unbeatable Suor Angelica. Twelve years after his debut in this scenario in Barcelona, ​​he has just offered his first solo concert at home. Maximum expectation and expectations For a closely appreciated singer but so far he has lavished very little in the recital format, which has been cultivated for very recently. The occasion, then, was also a test to assess both its qualities and the response of the respectable.



Music:

Donizetti, Cilèa, Albéniz, Massenet, Puccini.

Date:

February 16.

Place:

Grand Theater of the Lyceum, Barcelona.

First, you have to talk about the repertoire, perfectly thought. Fleeing from the more or less well -known reehíla from well -known Arias, Jaho and Rubén Fernández Aguirre Ermonela They are presented with a repertoire designed to like, but also to cultivate. Thus, they combine iconic works by authors such as Donizetti, Puccini and Cilèa With other works that have made less fortune, but that are as much or more interesting, especially if they relive in the prodigious and exciting voice of the soprano.

Thus, next to ‘Al Dolce Guidami’ of Donizetti (who took the first great ovation of the public), we found the ‘lament per la mortte di bellini’ and ‘La Mère et l’enfant’, which are, especially the second , operas put in the format of a song. The dramatic expression of Ermonela Jaho obró miracles with both. Then, Cilèa songs before closing the first part with ‘Io are l’Umile Ancella’.

For the second part, Jaho and Fernández Aguirre dedicated it to Massenet, Gounod and Puccini. ‘In quelle Trine Morbide’ and ‘VISSI d’Arta’ put the climax to a program that aroused the enthusiasm of the high schools, between applause and cheers. However, it should not be overlooked Four songs by Isaac Albéniz They included in the evening. ‘La Lontananza’, ‘A rose in dono’, ‘Il Tuo Sguardo’ and ‘Die!’ They gave us one of those too rare occasions when we can enjoy a facet of the composer that we often have forgotten. Beyond his piano work with what was considered an unmistakable ‘Spanish taste’, we have the albéniz that isted mastery in the composition for voices, connecting with the style of the last European romanticism and transcending borders with a very high level. Claiming that albéniz is a more than commendable gesture of Jaho, in which we intuit that something will have to do with our Rubén Fernández Aguirre. Success without patiative, even more after listening to the result: that ‘die !!’ It seems expressly written for the singer.









Jaho once again wore his scenic skills and ability to excite With its prodigious instrument. Through his voice we could see the white fairy of which some of the songs spoke, die of broken heart pain and recreate in those crystalline whispers that we are used to listening to him in the operas and that are even more impressive seeing her alone next to her side piano. It should be noted that the recital format is sitting frankly well. Not long ago cultivates it. A few years ago, at the Peralada Festival he made a first attempt that he did not seem so comfortable. It has grown a lot since then: the choice of the repertoire, the pianist, and the attitude in defending the program are now completely different, and with “different” we mean “better”, without a doubt.

For his part, Rubén Fernández Aguirre showed what we already knew: a unquestionable talent to make music next to great voices. Because what we listen to in this concert was not an accompanying pianist, but a true set of camera music. Attentive to each breath, singing for the bassin of each syllable of each compass and, above all, creating the appropriate atmosphere to each piece. Incredible the orchestral colors in Puccini, sublime the details in Albéniz and in the songs of Donizetti. A joint path, then, that will be worth following, since This artistic couple promises great nights In the future nothing distant.