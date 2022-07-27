Without a shadow of a doubt Ermal Meta It is one of singers most loved and respected within the world of music. Recently the famous artist is forced to face serious Health problems due to which he had to cancel his concerts. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Due to some health problems that hit him recently, Ermal Meta was forced to cancel his concerts. To give theannouncement it was the same Albanian-born singer who declared to all his fans that he had a unknown malaise.

Over the past few days, the artist has shown himself with the swollen face through his Instagram Stories. Indeed, the appearance of him appeared unrecognizable and most of his fans said they were worried. According to what he himself reported, the swelling is localized in different parts of the face and head.

There news was made public by the singer through a series of stories published on his Instagram profile. With these words stated that he could no longer ignore the symptoms:

For several days now, various parts of my face and head have swollen. At first I thought it could be a blow of air, but it is not. Yesterday morning I woke up worse than usual and this morning the same. Reluctantly, I find myself forced to cancel the appointments of Peschici and Giffoni.

We are currently not aware of what caused it to look like this. However the artist intends to get to the bottom of the question to find one solution to his problem. In the meantime, she hopes to be back on the soon stage to sing for all his fans.