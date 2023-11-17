Erling Haaland signed for Manchester City in 2022, when his name was linked to Real Madrid. In fact, the Norwegian forward has not stopped sounding like a possible reinforcement for the white team, regardless of whether or not Kylian Mbappé is signed.
Madrid has been complaining about the lack of goals for some time, and even more so after the departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia, which left Ancelotti’s team without a reference number 9. And to this day there is still speculation about his arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The footballer’s agent, Rafael Pimenta, has insisted that Haaland “is the master of his destiny”, however, no other club knows the value of the termination clause believed to appear in his contract, only City and their circle intimate they know it.
City acquired Haaland’s services in exchange for 60 million euros, a figure well below his real market value, thanks to a clause that was part of his contract with Borussia Dortmund.
Termination clauses have long been common in Mino Raiola’s agency. Brazilian lawyer Rafaela Pimenta was a close collaborator of Raiola for decades, handling contracts for the legendary superagent’s clients, and she took over the agency when he died in 2022.
90min It was already reported in June that City have been trying to tie the Norwegian to a new deal, to reward him for an incredible 2022/23 season in which he scored 52 goals in 53 games en route to winning the treble.
The initial clauses of the player’s contract will not be activated until 2025; and although there were previously some for the year 2024, these were linked to Pep Guardiola and disappeared when the coach signed his new contract.
Furthermore, 90min understands that City initially intended to eliminate the exit clauses, but now it seems that the club is willing to leave them, but increasing their value, and this is something that Haaland’s entourage will consider. However, the Norwegian is already one of City’s highest-earning players, so they are not pushing for a new deal.
And, although the forward has a contract until 2027, Pimenta previously confirmed that Haaland has some type of exit clause at City.
“When a player goes to a club, I do everything possible to create a situation where the key is in his hands,” Pimenta said last year. “If tomorrow you no longer want to be there because you don’t like it, or if they don’t pay you well, or if your wife wants to live in Paris, then you leave, right?”
“I don’t like that the player doesn’t have the freedom to decide. I have done all the contracts of this agency for 25 years. All of them. There was not a single time in which a player said ‘I want to leave’ and couldn’t.”
The agent, who had a prominent role in Paul Pogba’s Prime Video show The Pogmentary, has previously described Haaland’s contract as a “treasure chest” of which no one knows the location.
In statements for ReliefPimenta stressed that Haaland is “master of his destiny” and that the details of his contract are a very well-kept secret.
“Erling’s contract is known to Manchester City, his father, himself and I. Nobody else,” he said.
But the idea that Haaland could one day decide he is ready for a new challenge and leave City without the club being able to do much about it, was refuted by Pimenta.
“I think it’s not necessary to say that Erling does what he wants. It’s not true,” he explained. “Erling is always going to do what is good for him and for his club, Manchester City. When everyone is willing to make a change, it will be done. He is not the type of player who is going to say: ‘I’m leaving, goodbye’. It’s not like that. And it’s not going to happen because respect is above all.
“Respect comes from both sides. I have no doubt that City also respects him. If one day something has to happen, everything will be agreed. Because there is respect to understand the other’s position. Discuss and reach a conclusion. Always solutions will be found.”
