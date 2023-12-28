The Norwegian striker has 14 goals in the Premier League this season, but that number would undoubtedly be higher if he could stay on the pitch.

His absence came at the same time as a poor run for Man City, although they came back to beat Everton in their penultimate game of 2023.

Here you have the latest news on Haaland's status, his long-awaited return and what Pep Guardiola has to say about it.

It has been a very busy month, which marks that He has missed six games in all competitions. Luckily for Manchester City, two of them were in the Club World Cup and another was a draw in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade.

Haaland suffers a bone stress reaction in the foot which is clearly taking longer to heal than anyone associated with Man City would have liked.

Six games will become seven because Guardiola has ruled out Haaland for the Premier League clash against Sheffield United, Manchester City's final game of 2023.

“He's not on the team yet”Guardiola told Amazon Prime after the 3-1 victory against Everton. “He feels better with his bones, but he hasn't done a single training session with us. Unfortunately December is very congested with so many teams. January is very congested. Hopefully in January he can return with us,” he hoped.

Without Haaland, Manchester City is fourth in the Premier League and five points off the top. He has one less game against Liverpool and Aston Villa thanks to the Club World Cup.