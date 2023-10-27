The Norwegian striker scored a hat-trick in Manchester City’s one-sided 6-3 victory over rivals United in 2022, signaling to the rest of England and Europe how dangerous he would be lined up with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil. Foden.

Now only in his second season at the club, Haaland hasn’t played in a huge number of Manchester derbies, but his record in this fixture still makes for very interesting reading.

Here is Haaland’s full record against Manchester United since arriving at Man City.

He has already played three games against Man Utd, but in only one of them has the Norwegian scored goals.

It was an embarrassing day for the Red Devils, with the score ending much more kindly at 6-3 after being 6-1 down with less than ten minutes remaining. Three of City’s six goals were scored by Haaland.

His first goal was a header from a corner that Tyrell Malacia couldn’t help but cross the line to put City 2-0 up before Haaland quickly made it 3-0 with an instinctive finish following a great pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

The hat-trick was completed when he volleyed a cross from close range, making it 5-1 for Pep Guardiola’s team.

As it turned out, there was much less to fear this time. City took the lead through Jack Grealish, but goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford ensured victory for the Red Devils.

As for Haaland, he remained anonymous practically throughout the entire race. He took two shots in the entire match, neither of which were on target, and he only touched the ball 19 times with an xG of 0.2.

It was a game to forget and really accelerated the narrative that it disappears in big games.

The Norwegian shot three times during the Wembley final, two of them on goal. He carried a threat, but it looked nothing like his usual self. It was Ilkay Gundogan who stole the show, scoring twice and claiming the second trophy in Manchester City’s treble.

There is little else Manchester City fans can expect from Haaland, but they would love to see him score more regularly against Manchester United throughout this season and in the future.

So far he has not managed to score a goal or an assist against Chelsea or Liverpool, although he has only faced Liverpool once. It is a part of his game that needs to be addressed, but the goals will surely come in due time.

At the end of the 2023/24 season, the story could be very different.