With videoNo player has ever scored 35 goals in the Premier League. Until now. Erling Haaland scored his 35th goal of the current Premier League season in Manchester City’s home game against West Ham United (3-0) tonight, taking over the record from Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. They both scored 34 times for Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers in the 1993/1994 and 1994/1995 seasons respectively.

Erling Haaland has only been a Manchester City player for one season, but he has already made Premier League history. The Premier League has existed since 1992 and until now the counter has always stuck at a maximum of 34 goals in one season. Before 1992, there were players who scored more than 35 goals in the English football league. The ultimate record in all those years is in the name of Dixie Dean who scored no less than 60 goals for Everton in the 1927/1928 season. Haaland is now the first player in the highest level of English football to score at least 35 goals since Southampton’s Ron Davies, who scored 37 goals for Southampton in the 1996/1967 season. See also PBL: enforcing circular goals more vigorously



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Haaland was responsible for Manchester City’s 2-0 after Nathan Aké had made it 1-0 in the second half, after a 0-0 halftime score. Aké had recovered from a thigh injury earlier than expected and nodded his side into a 1-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

After Haaland, whose record hunt was difficult against West Ham United, had built his own party, Phil Foden provided a nice milestone for Pep Guardiola. Foden’s striking volley, good for the 3-0 final score, was Manchester City’s thousandth goal under the leadership of the Spaniard. Guardiola needed 404 games for that. See also Explosion at gas station in Ireland kills at least 9 people

But most importantly: Manchester City is the new leader in the Premier League with the victory over West Ham United. The Citizens are now one point above Arsenal, who have also played a game more. A new title for Guardiola and associates therefore seems to be a matter of time.

Read also:

• The insane statistics of Erling Haland dissected



Liverpool

Liverpool also won in the Premier League tonight. With Virgil van Dijk as a basic customer and Cody Gakpo as a substitute, it became 1-0 at Anfield against Kenny Tete’s Fulham, who remained on the bench for the entire game. The only goal of the game was scored by Mohamed Salah six minutes before the break. He converted a penalty.

As a result, Liverpool is now four points behind number four Manchester United, which has played two games less.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Florida announces bill ending Disney self-government

Erling Haland. © Action Images via Reuters







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program, results and position Premier League

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the English league, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can watch all our football videos about the Premier League.

Watch our videos from the Premier League here