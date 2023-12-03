Erling Haaland was enraged by the final decision – drama in the top game of the Premier League

Manchester City drew against Tottenham. Erling Haaland did not digest the final verdict.

Premier League Sunday ended in a heated atmosphere, when Manchester City and Tottenham played to a 3-3 draw.

The match had enough color and twists. The most talked about event was seen in the fifth minute of the extra time of the second half, when the situation was 3-3. City’s Erling Haaland was fouled in the middle area, but he got a controlled ball and sent a vertical pass For Jack Grealishwho seemed to slip through alone.

Referee Simon Hooper empi for a moment, but finally whistled a free kick for City, and that was the end of Grealish’s drive. The verdict was puzzling because at first Hooper seemed to apply the benefit aspect, when Grealish could have been free to try to score.

Emotions in the City camp were fully unleashed by Hooper’s sentence. Haaland got hot as a hot rod and raged both at Hooper and the Tottenham players who came to explain.

Hooper’s the activity also shocked the experts. Swedish former Premier League players Fredrik Ljungberg and Jonas Olsson would talk on Sweden’s Viaplay.

“What the hell are you up to, good man? He [Hooper] looks to benefit and then we’ll see how Grealish is off. Then he whistles,” Ljungberg roared on the channel Aftonbladet by.

Olsson was also amazed by what he saw.

“A complete lack of understanding of the game from Hooper. I understand that they [Cityn pelaajat] are shocked.”

City still led the match in the 89th minute 3–2, but Dejan Kulusevski leveled Tottenham in the last minute of regular time. City chased the winning goal greedily in added time, but Hooper’s best effort was missed at the whistle.

Manchester City players demanded an explanation from referee Simon Hooper for the whistle.

Point success was a setback for the title-chasing City.

Arsenal remains at the top of the league. It has collected 33 points from its 14 matches. City is third, three points behind Arsenal.

In second place is Liverpool, who earlier on Sunday beat Fulham 4-3 thanks to two last-minute goals. Aston Villa is fourth and Tottenham fifth.

The championship battle is more even than in years. The entire top five are within six points.