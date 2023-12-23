Erling Haaland He lived a consecrating 2023 in his first season with the Manchester City. It was the piece that the coach was missing in past seasons. Pep Guardiola and helped his team win the long-awaited European treble that eluded them for several years.

The Norwegian led the English club to win the first Champions League of its history, was crowned champion in the Premier league and raised the trophy FA Cup. Furthermore, it was consecrated in the European Super Cup with the English after defeating Sevilla of Spain in the final, via penalties (5-4).

Erling Haaland scored the first goal.

His stellar season with the Citizens allowed him to dethrone the Argentine star Lionel Messi at the gala Uefa and was named as the Best Player of the Year.

Erling fell in love and was able to handle the pressure he had on his back due to his million-dollar signing (he arrived in England in August 2022 for 60 million euros, from Borussia Dortmund) and fit perfectly into the scheme of the Spanish coach who was looking for a race scorer.

Haaland took advantage of every ball and assist from his teammates, and his fierce hunger for goals allowed him to be the most lethal striker in the box. His goals were fundamental for the titles and at only 23 years old he surpassed all kinds of records: he kept the Golden Boot of the English league with 36 goals (15 goals scored this year) and broke the record held by the English AAndrew Cole and Alan Shearer highest number of goals in a single season (34 goals).

Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati, Aleksandr Ceferin, Sarina Wiegman and Miroslav Klose, from left. to right Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo. Efe

In the Champions League he finished as the top scorer with 12 goals and he was the first player in the world to reach 50 points in the solar year. He shares third place in the list of top scorers in 2023 with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (50 goals), the first is the Englishman Harry Kane (52).

The City jacket did not weigh on him and playing in the best league in the world, against the best defenders on the planet, did not prevent him from being named the best footballer in the Premier League.

“The striker's year was brilliant,” This is how the magazine described it Four Four Two of England, who chose him as the player with the best performance in 2023, surpassing his compatriot Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) on the list.

Haaland, Manchester City goalscorer.

However, the Norwegian has not quenched that goal-scoring and winning thirst, this season he has been fundamental with Manchester City, in the local league he has already scored 14 goals in 1,294 minutes spread over 15 games, leaving an average of 0.93 percent.

