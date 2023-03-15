Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Erling Haaland, spectacular: see his double with Manchester City in the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in Sports
Erling Haaland, spectacular: see his double with Manchester City in the Champions League


Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland (right).

Erling Haaland (right).

Josep Guardiola’s team is qualifying for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In just two minutes, the Norwegian Erling Haaland began to solve the series between Manchester City and RB Leipzig, in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Haaland scored a brace to put his team up 2-0. The first came after 22 minutes, from a penalty, after a handball in the area of ​​the German team.

Then, Haaland took advantage of a rebound to return to send the ball to the back of the arc and score the 2-0, in the 24th minute.

News in development.
