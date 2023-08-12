DThanks to Erling Haaland, treble winners Manchester City opened the new Premier League season with a win. The defending champion won 3-0 (2-0) at promoted FC Burnley on Friday.

Striker Haaland scored the first goal of the season for the champions, FA Cup winners and Champions League winners from close range in the fourth minute. The Norwegian scored his second goal of the season with a shot at the bottom of the bar in the 36th minute. Rodri marked the final score in the 75th minute.

After losing 4-1 on penalties against Arsenal in the English Supercup last Sunday, things went much better for coach Pep Guardiola’s team.

However, Kevin De Bruyne had to leave the pitch midway through the first half. The Belgian had only just returned from a hamstring injury sustained in the Champions League final. Josko Gvardiol, who came from RB Leipzig, made his debut for City in the second half.

Coached by former Bundesliga pro Vincent Kompany, the hosts also had their chances, but were not as effective in attack as Guardiola’s side. Burnley professional Anass Zaroury saw the red card shortly before the end.