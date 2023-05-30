The Manchester City striker has set the Premier League on fire in his inaugural campaign, breaking record after record and is on the brink of surpassing one of Thierry Henry’s all-time marks.
Although goals are Erling Haaland’s forte, he has also dished out the occasional assist, bringing his goalscoring share to a very respectable 44. His latest dismissal against Phil Foden in Brighton equaled the Premier League record for total goal share in a single match. season.
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry set the same record two decades earlier, but the Norwegian will be looking to surpass the Frenchman by beating him in the City final at Brentford.
Erling Haaland has quite a way to overcome Henry’s legacy. If this is combined with Pep Guardiola’s ideology, it will be a matter of time before a new record is broken in the English competition.
Opinion was divided by his arrival, with some believing he was the global attacker City yearned for, while others felt he could not match the heights of the likes of Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah.
Guardiola muttered that Sergio Agüero was irreplaceable after his departure, but Haaland’s first season in England proved him dead wrong. An audacious strike on Lukasz Fabianski registered his record-breaking 35th goal of the campaign, but it was just the latest of many to remind us of what a rare talent the Spaniard has at his disposal.
|
Month
|
goals
|
assists
|
August
|
9
|
1
|
September
|
2
|
0
|
October
|
6
|
2
|
November
|
1
|
0
|
December
|
3
|
0
|
January
|
4
|
0
|
February
|
2
|
1
|
March
|
1
|
1
|
April
|
6
|
2
|
May
|
2
|
1
Two hat-tricks in August made rival fans tremble, while City fans cast all their hopes on the ‘Android’.
The next step for the 22-year-old footballer is to surpass Dixie Dean, who set the all-time goalscoring record in all competitions with a total of 63 (1927/28).
If he remains with Manchester City for years to come, Shearer’s record of 260 goals is surely in jeopardy.
|
Month
|
goals
|
assists
|
August
|
2
|
2
|
September
|
4
|
2
|
October
|
0
|
1
|
November
|
3
|
2
|
December
|
2
|
0
|
January
|
6
|
1
|
February
|
2
|
2
|
March
|
0
|
2
|
April
|
3
|
3
|
May
|
2
|
5
Surprisingly, Henry was unable to secure the Golden Boot in this monumental season, with Ruud van Nistelrooy taking the award to Manchester with him.
However, the former France international remains the only player to manage 20 goals and assists, and given Haaland’s specialty of being finisher rather than provider, this record looks set to be safe for the foreseeable future.
Despite the astounding nature of the Arsenal striker’s exploits in the attacking third, they were still five points off the top of the league as none other than Van Nistelrooy’s United won their seventh Premier League title.
