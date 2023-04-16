Straight

Less than twenty minutes were enough for Manchester City to get rid of bottom club Leicester (3-1) and narrow their pursuit with leader Arsenal to three points. As Rodrigo did against Bayern, this time he was also a midfielder and with a left-footed shot he opened the game. Stones, who has established himself as a partner for the Spanish pivot, caught a volley on the edge of the area that pierced the squad. Guardiola’s proposed offensive means that his holding midfielders can establish their dike in the immediate vicinity of the area. It did not matter that Guardiola, given the difference with the rival, reserved Akanji and Aké to put in Laporte and Kyle Walker and Mahrez for Gundogan.

3 Ederson Moraes, Rúben Dias, John Stones (Manuel Akanji, min. 45), Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo (Kalvin Phillips, min. 52), De Bruyne (Cole Palmer, min. 61), Mahrez, Erling Braut Haaland (Julián Álvarez, min. 45), Walker and Grealish (Sergio Gómez, min. 73) 1 Daniel Iversen, Soyuncu, Wout Faes, Harry Souttar, Victor Bernth Kristansen, Castagne, Tielemans (Nampalys Mendy, min. 61), Onyinye Ndidi (Patson Daka, min. 86), Vardy (K. Iheanacho, min. 45), James Maddison and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (Praet, min. 62) See also Six companies will be able to compete for lithium exploitation contracts in Bolivia goals 1-0 min. 5: John Stones. 2-0 min. 12: Erling Braut Haaland. 3-0 min. 24: Erling Braut Haaland. 3-1 min. 75: K. Iheanacho. Referee Darren England Yellow cards Bernardo Silva (min. 45) and Soyuncu (min. 89)

Erling Haaland took care of ending up breaking Leicester. First with a penalty and then with one of his classic stampedes into space that culminates with a mincemeat on the goalkeeper. The devastating Norwegian scorer already has 32 goals. He surpassed the best records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suárez in a season and equaled Mohamed Salah. Haaland is now only separated by two goals of the 34 reached by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, the best scorers in a single course in the Premier League era.

Arsenal play a tough derby this afternoon at West Ham’s stadium. A setback could allow City to level the table if they win their pending game against Brighton. The duel that will face the two applicants on April 26 at the Etihad is gaining final body every day.

Nothing has to be done by Chelsea in this Premier League in which it is even very difficult to aspire to a place in the Conference League. The only thing left for the megalomaniac project that the American millionaire Todd Boehly has concocted is the machada of lifting the 2-0 victory that Real Madrid endorsed him at the Bernabéu this Tuesday. Frank Lampard, who has not won in three games, put together an eleven in which the substitutes also showed that they are part of the acute crisis the team is suffering. Brighton, in the words of Guardiola, “the best modern football team in the world because of how they move the ball until the last quarter”, prevailed at Stamford Bridge (1-2). Lampard only kept Kepa, Fofana, Chilwell, Enzo Fernández and Sterling regarding the Madrid match. Not even with Gallagher’s early goal after thirteen minutes could Chelsea rule the game. He accepted a loser shootout because so far he hasn’t shown he’s prepared for that kind of matchup. His defensive weakness and his lack of punch surfaced. Just what penalizes that kind of duels the most. Welbeck equalized on the brink of halftime with a header on the edge of the penalty area and Enciso finished off the comeback twenty minutes from time. It was thanks to a loss by João Félix, which he did not try to make up for too enthusiastically. Another that, like his team, only a memorable game can turn a season to forget.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.