Manchester City announced this Tuesday an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

The player, still in the ranks of Borussia Dortmund, will join City on July 1, 2022.

City’s ad

The sky-blues will pay the Norwegian player’s termination clause, which amounts to 60 million pounds (70 million euros), to take over Haaland, who has spent the last three seasons at Borussia Dortmund, after standing out in Austrian football with Salzburg.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 games in his three campaigns with the Germans, which has earned him, at 21, a reputation as one of the best strikers in the world and one of the biggest stars of the moment alongside Kylian Mbappé .

His salary will be at the height of the highest in the workforce and, according to English media, it will rise to 400,000 pounds (500,000 pounds). Pep Guardiola dropped this morning that Haaland would wear light blue when asked about it at a press conference, but could not reveal any details of the agreement.

“Everyone knows how the situation is. I shouldn’t talk about it and I don’t like to talk about the future or what’s going to happen next season. Dortmund and City have told me that I can’t talk about it, for a legal issue. I can’t talk about it until it’s done. We’ll talk, “explained the Spaniard.

With this signing, Guardiola adds to his team the missing piece, since the English team has not been able to count on a guaranteed nine this season, after the departure of Sergio Agüero, and has always used the figure of the false ‘nine ‘, a tactic that the Sampedor coach perfected at Barcelona with Leo Messi and that has manifested itself in this City with Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesús.

The Norwegian was one of the great jewels of the transfer market, after his agent, Mino Raiola, negotiated an affordable termination clause that would allow the footballer to leave Dortmund in due time. City has won clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in negotiations.

“Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on July 1, 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalizing terms with the player.” City says in a statement.

EFE