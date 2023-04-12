A few minutes ago the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal between Manchester City and Bayern Munich ended. In a game where the Citadinos were wide dominators, the final score was a 3-0 win, in a night for the French defender Upamecano to forget.
With this victory, the Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, managed to put an end to all the ghosts that followed him when he played against Bayern. And it is that since his debut in 2015, with Borussia Dortmund, he faced the Bávaro team 7 times, falling on the same number of occasions.
Despite the fact that he scored a total of 5 goals, there was little he could do to avoid defeat, where lost 5 times in the Bundesliga and 2 in the German Super Cup.
For this Champions League match Erling Haaland it was essential. Despite the fact that he had a couple of clear opportunities in the first half that he could not materialize, in the second half he was lethal, placing an accurate pass for Bernardo Silva to appear and only finish off forcefully from the head and thus make it 2-0. .
And the cherry on the cake came at minute 76′, when the ‘Android’ took advantage of a pass from his teammate to finish off inside the area and thus seal the goal of the 3-0 win. With this score he added 11 goals in the Champions League.
For now, the second leg will be played next Wednesday, April 19 at the Allianz Arena, when Bayern seek to achieve the feat that seems increasingly distant. For their part, Haaland and City know that with one more goal they would have those from Munich behind the ropes.
