Today, FIFA presented The Best award in London at around 8:30 p.m. in Spain, which recognizes the best players on the planet. This award judges the performances of the players from December 19, one day after the 2022 World Cup final, until August 20, 2023, this means that what happened in Qatar has not been counted when choosing the winner. of this trophy
The finalists to win The Best have been Leo Messi, who has been the champion of Ligue 1 with very good numbers apart from achievements with Inter Miami, Kylian Mbappé, who has also been champion of Ligue 1 and the top scorer of the French tournament and Erlng Haaland, the Norwegian from City who has won absolutely everything and has had individual distinctions.
Finally, the one who won this edition's prize was, surprisingly, the Argentine star.
Messi beat the favorite, Erling Haaland, who won everything last season with Manchester City: Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with 53 goals and nine assists throughout the season. The Norwegian also won the European Super Cup against Sevilla and, although the Club World Cup played in December does not count towards The Best, he has also been the winner of this competition.
The player was not present at the ceremony to collect his award. The decision generated a great debate through social networks.
In 2023, Messi played a total of 45 games, scored 28 goals, gave 12 assists and won two titles: Ligue 1 with PSG and the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami.
