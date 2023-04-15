Waking up can be a complicated task, but alarms are a constant in our lives. Many of us use songs to get us out of bed, but Erling Haaland, one of today’s most dominant strikers, has a special alarm song for him: the C’s anthem.hampions league.

This anecdote is not recent, but from a few years ago, but it takes on more force in the present because Erling Haaland and the Champions League they have a history that weaves them together beautifully. Back then, the player was part of the Red Bull Salzburg and had already broken nets in European competition with his impressive performance on the field.

In an interview with TV2, Erling Haaland mentioned that the Champions League anthem was his alarm tone and that he always had a perfect start to the day when he woke up to it. Since then, his competitive career has been amazing: he is the first player to score a hat-trick in his first 45 minutes played.

We recommend you read

Erling Haaland has turned the dream of the Champions League in a reality. Since 2019, he has participated in the competition and his numbers are impressive: he has scored 34 goals in 26 games, divided into eight with the Salzburg15 with the Dortmund and 11 with him Manchester City.