DEnglish soccer champions Manchester City will have to do without their star striker Erling Haaland for at least another two weeks. The Norwegian has already missed eight games since the beginning of December due to a stress reaction in his foot, and Haaland is still unable to train fully.

“Hopefully he will be fit by the end of this month. “It’s taking a little longer than we expected at the beginning,” said team manager Pep Guardiola. Haaland should sit out another week and, if possible, return to the upcoming training camp in Abu Dhabi.

“We need him”

The Sky Blues travel to the United Arab Emirates after Saturday's Premier League game at Newcastle United (6.30 p.m. live on Sky).

“We miss Erling very much,” said Guardiola: “We need him. Hopefully he can play the last four or five months without any problems.” Haaland has 19 goals this season, Manchester is five points behind leaders FC Liverpool under German coach Jürgen Klopp in the Premier League table.

According to Guardiola, Manuel Akanji, who like Haaland once moved from Borussia Dortmund to City, will also be missing from the club for “a few weeks” due to an injury.