Sterrifying moment for Erling Haaland: The star striker has left the Norwegian national football team due to a groin injury and will miss the upcoming games in the European Championship qualifiers. The association announced this on Tuesday. Accordingly, the goalscorer from Manchester City felt pain after the quarter-finals in the FA Cup against Burnley FC (6-0) last Saturday.

As national team doctor Ola Sand explained, the hope had been that the matter “would settle down by Saturday, but after the tests and examinations it became clear that he would not be able to play the games against Spain and Georgia.” It was better, according to Sand, that Haaland is “medically cared for in the club”.

“Erling was hit hard”

After his five goals last Tuesday in the Champions League round of 16 against RB Leipzig (7-0), he had scored three goals against Burnley. Now Haaland may also be in danger of failing the top game in the Premier League on April 1 against Liverpool. Ten days later, the quarter-final first leg in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

For the in-form Haaland, the injury also comes personally at a bad time. “Erling was hit hard when he found out that he couldn’t play for the team,” said national coach Stale Solbakken: “Fortunately there is still enough self-confidence, talent and unity in this group to score points in the next few games .”

Norway meet Spain in their opening qualifiers for the Euro 2024 in Germany in Malaga on Saturday before their next away game in Georgia on Tuesday. Cyprus and Scotland are also waiting in Group A.