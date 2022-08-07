With Ilkay Gündogan and Kevin De Bruyne as luxury leakers, Erling Haaland He signed a brace with which he demonstrated his boundless greed, which Manchester City took advantage of, winning 0-2 over West Ham in their Premier League debut.

After the fall against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Pep Guardiola’s men could not suffer another blow. There was a lot at stake in his Premier debut, but, above all, one player had all the spotlight on him: Erling Haaland.

City’s most flashy reinforcement was lost in its first official match. Many questioned his suitability to fit into a style like Guardiola’s team.

In fact, against Liverpool, he did not even touch the ball twenty times throughout the entire match. Although he already scored in a friendly against Bayern Munich, at the moment of truth, he failed.

accurate definition

Guardiola had to do some retouching to turn the tables and he sat Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez to give entrance to Ilkay Gündogan and Phil Foden.

With the German on the pitch, City gained some verticality and depth. And, from this, Haaland benefited.

However, until the first decisive move of the clash, he had a lot of trouble finding his way.

The Norwegian, except for that appearance, was lost between so many passes. Far from the verticality of Dortmund, it seemed out of place.

Then Gündogan appeared to filter a pass between the lines that needed the strides of Haaland, who used his powerful running steps to touch the ball at just the right moment.

Alphonse Areola, who had just replaced due to injury to Lukasz Fabianski, He clearly brought down the Norwegian, who was later responsible for converting the penalty with which City went ahead at half-time.

Haaland sure took a lot of weight off his shoulders. That start, and his success from eleven meters, gave him enough credit to play the second act without pressure.

I needed to react urgently in the second period. In it, he tried to advance his lines to press the ball out of City higher up. It worked for a while, until the match was broken. And, at that moment, Haaland entered his territory.

With space, it is unbeatable. And with pitchers like Gündogan or De Bruyne, his chances of keeping his greed intact go up. And, for the second goal, De Bruyne appeared to create a spectacular pass from nothing that left Haaland three strides from the goalkeeper. He gave them in a breath, stood before Areola and did not forgive. The shock practically died there.

in his best style



The 0-2 left West Ham almost permanently groggy. When he was tightening the nuts at City, Haaland appeared to put out a possible fire. The ‘citizens’ got three points in their debut. Of course, without much brightness.

The appearances of Gündogan and De Bruyne, together with the voracity of Haaland, paved the way for Guardiola’s team, who with a predator in their ranks can sweep the Premier.

EFE