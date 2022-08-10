Erling Haaland’s fanaticism for Boca is not a surprise, but it is a source of pride for the fans every time he shows it. The Norwegian became a trend again for a like that he gave to a publication linked to Xeneize.
Haaland is experiencing a new stage in his career. He arrived at Manchester City, He is the maximum hope of Pep Guardiola’s team and there are high expectations for what I can do this semester.
Despite the fact that he now shares a campus with Julián Álvarez, last step through River, his love for Boca did not change. The scorer liked a post on Instagram and the fans soon made it go viral.
How is the love of the Android for the Argentine team born? The person in charge was Leonardo Balerdi, a defender who emerged from Boca, who told how the story went some time ago. “When I was at Borussia, from the first day he asked me which was the best team, the one with the most history in Argentina. I drove him crazy with Boca, I showed him videos of the fans, photos of the stadium and everything related to Boca. He told her what it felt like to play in La Bombonera, which was something unique, and showed her videos of the exploded stadium, when the fans fell down.“, he explained.
