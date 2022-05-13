Erling Haaland: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet’ that favors his performance

Christmas came early for Pep Guardiola. The Catalan coach of Manchester City will have his desired number ‘9’ starting next season, after the English club and Borussia Dortmund announced on Tuesday an agreement in principle for the transfer of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

“Manchester City can confirm that it has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland from July 1, 2022. This transfer is now subject to the completion of the terms of the contract with the player.”, announced the English club this week. Since then, the British press has cast its eyes on the striker who hopes to shine on the Premier League stages.

Precisely, the sensationalist ‘The Sun’ published details of his diet. According to said information, it is very similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland’s diet

Erling Haaland, with Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old attacker, according to the newspaper, eats six dishes a day. Their meals, yes, do not have oil or salt.

In fact, it seems that Haaland, like Cristiano Ronaldo, maintains a diet of 4,000 calories a day, which would contribute to his hypertrophy process. A chef of his own would be in charge of guaranteeing the nutritional quality of his snacks.

