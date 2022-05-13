Erling Haaland: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet’ that favors his performance

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
@erling.haaland, @cristiano
The Norwegian eats six meals a day. Salt and oil: two of his ‘vetoed foods’.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 13, 2022, 01:50 PM
Christmas came early for Pep Guardiola. The Catalan coach of Manchester City will have his desired number ‘9’ starting next season, after the English club and Borussia Dortmund announced on Tuesday an agreement in principle for the transfer of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.
“Manchester City can confirm that it has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland from July 1, 2022. This transfer is now subject to the completion of the terms of the contract with the player.”, announced the English club this week. Since then, the British press has cast its eyes on the striker who hopes to shine on the Premier League stages.
Precisely, the sensationalist ‘The Sun’ published details of his diet. According to said information, it is very similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.
(You can read: James Rodríguez breaks his silence about Freddy Rincón a month after his death).
Haaland’s diet
The 21-year-old attacker, according to the newspaper, eats six dishes a day. Their meals, yes, do not have oil or salt.
In fact, it seems that Haaland, like Cristiano Ronaldo, maintains a diet of 4,000 calories a day, which would contribute to his hypertrophy process. A chef of his own would be in charge of guaranteeing the nutritional quality of his snacks.
SPORTS
May 13, 2022, 01:50 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Erling #Haaland #Cristiano #Ronaldos #diet #favors #performance
Leave a Reply