Erling Haaland, brilliant: see the 5 goals with Manchester City in the Champions League

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland
Josep Guardiola’s team crushes RB Leipzig in the round of 16.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A spectacular game by Erling Haaland allowed Manchester City to resolve the series between against RB Leipzig, in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The game is 6-0.
Haaland has five goals in the match. The first came after 22 minutes, from a penalty, after a handball in the area of the German team.
Then, Haaland took advantage of a rebound to return to send the ball to the back of the arc and score the 2-0, in the 24th minute.
Finishing the first stage, Haaland scored again to send the game 3-0 at halftime.
The only goal, so far, that Haaland did not score was the fourth, which came in a great collective play that ended Ilkay Gundogan.
The Haalans festival continued and in the 53rd minute, the Norwegian, with a header, scored the fifth, the fourth in his personal tally.
And at 59, the Norwegian grabbed a rebound to score his team’s sixth goal. Three minutes later, he left the field for the Argentine Julián Álvarez to enter.
News in development.
SPORTS
