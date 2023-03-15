Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Erling Haaland, brilliant: see the 5 goals with Manchester City in the Champions League

March 15, 2023
Sports
Erling Haaland, brilliant: see the 5 goals with Manchester City in the Champions League


Josep Guardiola’s team crushes RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

A spectacular game by Erling Haaland allowed Manchester City to resolve the series between against RB Leipzig, in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The game is 6-0.

Haaland has five goals in the match. The first came after 22 minutes, from a penalty, after a handball in the area of ​​the German team.

Then, Haaland took advantage of a rebound to return to send the ball to the back of the arc and score the 2-0, in the 24th minute.

Finishing the first stage, Haaland scored again to send the game 3-0 at halftime.

The only goal, so far, that Haaland did not score was the fourth, which came in a great collective play that ended Ilkay Gundogan.

The Haalans festival continued and in the 53rd minute, the Norwegian, with a header, scored the fifth, the fourth in his personal tally.

And at 59, the Norwegian grabbed a rebound to score his team’s sixth goal. Three minutes later, he left the field for the Argentine Julián Álvarez to enter.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

