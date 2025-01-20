When Erling Haaland’s contract extension at Manchester City was announced, it was worth paying attention to the details. In the accompanying video, the scorer sat down at a desk with the only lamp in the room pointed at him and wrote a letter. “Dear defenders,” said Haaland, who after his goal on Sunday in the 6-0 win against newly promoted Ipswich Town in the league has now scored 112 goals in 125 competitive games for City: He is sorry that he will continue to be in the league in the future Premier League penalty areas.