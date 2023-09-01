Erling Braut Haaland and Aitana Bonmatí were distinguished as UEFA Players of the Year during the gala held on the occasion of the Champions League draw that took place this Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The Norwegian striker for Manchester City beat his teammate Kevin de Bruyne and the Argentine Leo Messi, after becoming top scorer in the last edition of the Champions League and being key in the treble for a City that, in addition to the ‘orejona’ , lifted the Premier League and the FA Cup. The Nordic attacker, also the top scorer in the English league and current Golden Boot, thus takes over from Karim Benzema, winner of the award the previous year as Real Madrid’s flagship and currently in Saudi football.

For her part, the Spanish midfielder from Barça succeeds her teammate Alexia Putellas in the list of winners, thus completing an outstanding campaign in which she secured the Champions League, the F League and the Spanish Super Cup defending the Barça elastic, in addition to buttoning with the Spanish team won the Women’s World Cup in a tournament in which she was chosen MVP and in which she scored three goals and distributed two assists. The one from Vilanova i la Geltrú beat the Sevillian Olga Carmona, author of the goal that gave Spain the title, and the Australian Sam Kerr, figure of a Chelsea team that won the English league and the FA Cup.

«We come from winning the World Cup, but they are not talking much about it, but about other things, and I would like to remember it. As a society we must not allow abuse of power in an employment relationship, as well as disrespect. To Jenni and to all the women who suffer the same thing, we are with you and I hope that we continue working so that this society improves”, proclaimed Aitana Bonmatí after collecting her award.

Related News



Pep Guardiola also made good predictions and was proclaimed the best coach after a course in which the coach from Santpedor crossed the only border that remained pending with Manchester City by winning a Champions League that was the jewel in the crown of the historic triplet of the Mancunians, completed by the Premier League and the FA Cup. The Italians Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti remained in the gutter.

“As a society we should not allow abuse of power in an employment relationship, as well as disrespect. From my partner Jenni to all the women who suffer the same thing, we are with you and I hope that we continue working so that this society improves” Aitana Bonmati pic.twitter.com/tfR7fkuaXn — Isaac Asenjo (@IsaacAsenjo) August 31, 2023

Spanish football was not so lucky, however, in the section of best women’s football coach. A recognition to which the national coach, Jorge Vilda, and the Barça coach, Jonatan Giráldez, aspired, but which ended up once again falling to the figure of the Dutch Sarina Wiegman, architect of an England that Spain defeated in the final of the World Cup played on August 20 in Sydney. Wiegman, who acknowledged that the scandal caused by Luis Rubiales’ kiss to Jenni Hermoso did him “a lot of damage”, dedicated his trophy “to the Spanish women’s team, who had a great tournament” and also asked for applause for the world champions.