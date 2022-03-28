Ghebreigzabhier, four-time African road champion, had a high speed crash in the closing kilometers of the final stage and was taken to the emergency room of a hospital in Barcelona. Investigations revealed a long list of injuries, including severe bruising to his chest and abdomen, damage to multiple organs and broken ribs and vertebrae.

“Amanuel is currently in a stable condition,” said team doctor Manuel Rodríguez-Alonso. “He will remain in the hospital in Barcelona. Doctors will determine later if surgery is needed. It will take a few months before Amanuel can race again, but luckily no irreparable damage has been found so far.”

On the same day that Ghebreigzabhier crashed, his compatriot Biniam Girmay became the first African to win the Flemish classic Gent-Wevelgem.

