A notorious people smuggler was arrested in Sudan on Thursday in an international police operation led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Report that Prosecution and Interpol. The 39-year-old Eritrean has been on the National Investigation List since October 2021 and on Interpol’s radar for migrant smuggling, human trafficking and other related crimes since 2019.

Kidane Zekarias H., who was known for his particularly brutal and violent treatment of migrants, is said to run a large criminal organization behind the kidnapping, extortion and murder of East African migrants. In the Netherlands, H. is the main suspect in an investigation by the Public Prosecution Service and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee into migration crime. The Netherlands will ask the United Arab Emirates for his extradition.

In the same case, Ethiopia extradited a suspect to the Netherlands in October last year. This man, a 38-year-old Eritrean, is said to have brought a large number of compatriots to the Netherlands between 2014 and 2020 “under life-threatening circumstances”, according to the OM. The crossing would have cost the lives of “numerous migrants”. The migrants in Libya were mistreated, tortured and raped while held in camps with hundreds of others.

Families of migrants in the Netherlands are also said to have been extorted. Only when large sums of money were transferred were family members allowed to travel on. Two years ago, the suspect was arrested in Ethiopia and tried in the capital Addis Ababa. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison for people smuggling, but managed to escape and has since escaped the authorities.