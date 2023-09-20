Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kurz

Baden-Württemberg’s Interior Minister Thomas Strobl: “The police prevented a bloodbath.” © Marijan Murat/dpa

After a major operation with over 30 injured emergency services, politicians are stunned. The CDU is putting pressure on its green coalition partner.

Stuttgart – At the weekend, an escalation of violence surrounding an Eritrea event shocked the whole of Baden-Württemberg. The violent riots are now triggering political discussions. Calls for stricter asylum and deportation laws are increasing. Among them, among others, report FAZ and daily News.

Violence: Eritrea event ends in violent riots

31 injured emergency services and 228 identified identities are the result of the riots on the sidelines of a registered Eritrea event in Stuttgart. More than 200 opponents of the Eritrean government gathered outside the Stuttgart Roman fort to protest against the event. According to a police spokesman, the emergency services assigned to protect the event were attacked with stones, bottles, metal rods and wooden slats.

Interior Minister Strobl commented on the incidents and quoted an official who described the attacks as if the police had to face a “wall of stones”. The identities of most of the perpetrators have already been established and a police investigation team will process the events “quickly, professionally and meticulously”.

CDU calls for tougher deportation policy

The CDU parliamentary group is now demanding a quick and comprehensive reform of migration policy. Their main demands are summarized in a twelve-point resolution. One of the points is the more consistent deportation of refugees who have committed criminal offenses.

The CDU resolution demands, among other things: “For convictions of prison sentences that can no longer be suspended, deportation is mandatory. The appropriate legal requirements must be created for these cases.” Furthermore, refugees who are obliged to leave the country should only be granted benefits in kind that cover the absolute minimum needs. According to the paper, the German federal government should cancel future support payments to states that do not cooperate in identifying identities or taking back refugees who have been accused of crime. With the decision, the CDU is aiming for a joint Federal Council initiative with its coalition partner.

CDU: Migration is the dominant issue in constituencies

For the CDU parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel, the concerns and consequences of strong immigration from the perspective of voters seem to be the central questions. The MP believes that only “pragmatic and real solutions” to migration issues could convince citizens to vote for an established party. In a state-level survey, the AfD achieved 19 percent in Baden-Württemberg for the first time.

The SPD and the Greens also fear the political impact of the migration crisis in the next election. The mayor of Karlsruhe, Frank Mentrup (SPD), expressed his fear that voters’ uncertainty could increase. In a statement a few days ago, he said that the left-wing political spectrum “does not offer a convincing offer” on migration issues. The Greens in particular will suffer significant losses in the 2024 local elections. The party was able to benefit greatly from the climate movement and “Fridays for Future” in 2019, but faces major challenges with the migration issue. (MaKu)