Eritrea, Bishop Hagos ended up in prison because he “opponents the regime”

Arrested because he “opponents the regime”, the Eritrean one, one of the most repressive in the world. He is thus disappeared the bishop of Segeneiti, Fikremariam Hagos, who spent Christmas in a cell in an unknown location in the barrack state of Africa. On October 15, the prelate was taken from the Asmara airport and since then nothing has been known: no response to requests for information from the Eritrean church, still silence on the part of the regime.

with the bishop two priests had been arrested in mid-October, the parish priest of the church of San Michele in Segeneiti, Mihreteab Stefanos, and Father Abraham, a Capuchin friar in Tessenei. Nothing is known about the priest either, while the religious, despite Eritrean law exempting consecrated persons from lifelong military service, was forcibly enlisted to go and fight in the nearby Ethiopian region of Tigray.

Eritrea, the hypotheses in the field on Bishop Hagos arrested by the regime

The Eritrean government had never dared to arrest a Catholic bishop, moreover without formal charges: “This arrest has no legal basis – says Don Moses Zerai, Eritrean and president of the Habeshia agency – a Catholic bishop spent Christmas without reason in prison in Eritrea. A case of persecution passed over in silence in the international media. No one has been able to visit him since the day of his arrest e it is not known where it is. Usually a personality of his caliber is not locked up with other prisoners ”.

The faults? According to Don Zerai, he recently asked the regime for explanations about the confiscation of Catholic schools and clinics. “Hagos – he adds – also has publicly protested the treatment of the faithful of his diocese. In fact, when a person flees Eritrea, the regime persecutes the family, putting relatives out of the house or seizing livestock”.

The dictatorship replied with mass enrollments outside the Masses: “The bishop – concludes Don Zerai – could not help but speak of rights and justice and of the young Eritreans sent as cannon fodder in war”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

