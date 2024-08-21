Sven Goran Eriksson, 76, revealed that he has terminal pancreatic cancer, which unfortunately means he has “one year to live” at best. An announcement that moved football fans and others, and that led the former Lazio coach to travel to the cities and teams that marked his great career, and to realize his dream of sitting on the Liverpool bench at least once.

A documentary titled Sven will tell his life story on Amazon Prime. For his farewell message, Eriksson chose the landscape of the Swedish countryside near his home in Sunne, Sweden. “I think we are all scared of the day we die, but life is also about death. I hope that in the end people will say, yes, he was a good man, but not everyone will say that. I hope you will remember me as a positive guy who tried to do everything he could. Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowd, it was amazing. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it until the end. Bye,” is the moving farewell from the former coach.

In the documentary, the Swede retraces his most important moments, from leading England to prestigious benches around the world, talking about his personal relationships, passions, loves and mistakes. The documentary also features testimonies from key figures in his life, including David Beckham and Wayne Rooney. In Italy, Eriksson was on the benches of Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio. “I had an unusual life, certainly beautiful — concludes the former coach — perhaps too beautiful. And in some ways I had to pay for it”.