London (dpa)

Jurgen Klopp, coach of the English football team Liverpool, opened the door for Swede Sven-Goran Eriksson to spend a day as the team's coach.

The British news agency PA Media reported that Ericsson revealed this month that he has only one year left to live in the best possible way, after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

During a round of television interviews, while revealing his health condition, the former England national team coach revealed his love for the Liverpool team, and how much he wanted to coach them.

Robbie Fowler, who played under Eriksson in the England national team, hinted on the social networking site “X” (formerly Twitter) that there is an invitation for Eriksson to coach the Liverpool Legends team at Anfield in 2024, but the current Liverpool coach took a step forward. .

Several newspapers reported statements by Klopp, in which he said: “Unfortunately, I do not know him,” and added: “I know him, but I have never met him before.”

He said: “So, I heard about the news of the legends match and things like this. I am not responsible for this, so I cannot say anything about this matter.”

He added: “The only thing I can say is that he is very welcome to come here, and he can sit in my office and do my work for a day if he wants, there is no problem with that.” He said: “Maybe having him in the manager’s seat in the match is a little more difficult, but having him here and showing everything to him, and how this wonderful club has developed over the years, I think that is something we will tell him, and he can come here and spend some enjoyable hours here, I’m sure.” Who is this”.