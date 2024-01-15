“My father is still alive and is still a Liverpool fan today. I am too, always have been. I always wanted to become Liverpool manager, and that won't happen for sure, but I'm still a Liverpool fan.” Sven Goran Eriksson revealed this in recent days in an interview with Sky Sports UK his passion for the Reds and his dream, perhaps, could become reality, even if only for one match.

The 75-year-old coach of Sampdoria, Roma, Fiorentina and Lazio made his health conditions public last week: “I have pancreatic cancer, I have a year left to live, maybe a little less, maybe a little more” . Words that shook the world of football: many of Eriksson's former players, colleagues and fans rallied around the coach showing their closeness to him.

Among these, in addition to the Blucerchiati club and its fans, also the Reds supporters. After listening to Svengo's words, they took action demanding that Eriksson coach Liverpool Legends in the charity friendly match that will be played at Anfield on March 23rd. An idea already welcomed by some former Reds players such as Luis Garcia.

Informed of the Liverpool fans' initiative, Eriksson responded like this, surprised, excited: “I didn't know. I knew there will be a charity match in March. I think so and my son… I'm invited to watch that match and it would be great because there will be a lot of great footballers there, but should I be their coach? No, I've never heard of it. I would obviously accept! It's always been my dream, but like a dream, I'm not complaining, I've had so many good experiences.”