Genoa – “I have one year left to live. At worst a little less, at best a little more.” Sven Goran Eriksson, 75 years old, former coach of Sampdoria from 1992 to 1997, spoke on Swedish radio P1 about the illness that forced him to give up his role as supervisor at Karlstad a year ago: “I have cancer, the day before doing the tests I had run five kilometers. I discovered everything suddenly. I will fight as long as I can but it's better not to think about it.”

In Italy Eriksson also coached Roma, Fiorentina and Lazio with whom he won the scudetto in 2000 and was the first foreign coach of the English national team. With Sampdoria he won the Italian Cup in 1994a trophy he also won with Roma and twice with Lazio.