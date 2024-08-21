London (dpa)

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who is battling a terminal illness, hopes to be remembered as a good person. Eriksson, 76, stepped down from his most recent role as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad in February 2023 due to health problems.

In January, the Swede revealed he had “a year left in the best-case scenario” after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Speaking at the end of Amazon Prime Video’s documentary Sven, as reported by the Mirror, he said: “I’ve had a good life. I think we’re all scared of the day we die, but life is also about death.”

“You have to learn to accept it because that’s life. I hope that at the end of the day people will say, ‘Yes, he was a good man, but not everyone will say that. ’ I hope you remember me as a positive person who tried to do the best he could,” he said. “Don’t be sad, smile. Thank you for everything, the coaches, the players, the fans, it was amazing. Take care of yourself, take care of your life. Live it. Bye.”

Eriksson became the first foreign manager to take charge of the England national team in 2001 and subsequently led the team to the quarter-finals in two World Cups and once in the European Championship. He coached the England national team for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup.