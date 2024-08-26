“I am particularly movedbecause I hadn’t seen him since the 2000 championship. Those were the first years in which I declared myself a Lazio fan, they were the years of the great glory of Lazio that led us to win the championship. That evening when we celebrated was unforgettable, with the players who threw us in the air, half players to him and half to me. A sharing that I can’t forget”. Speaking to Adnkronos is Anna Falchiwho – as a huge Lazio fan – gives her memories of Sven Eriksson, who passed away today at the age of 76, remembering the celebration for Lazio’s scudetto in 2000.

“I saw him again this year on the occasion of a Lazio match in which President Lotito invited him to the stadium – recalls the Finnish showgirl and actress – It was May 26, I was with my daughter and I had the opportunity to meet him and say goodbye to him: I didn’t know it would be the last time, it was something that deeply touched and marked me. The cruelest thing is knowing that there is nothing to be done”. Anna Falchi reveals that she was struck by the attitude of the former coach in the last stages of his life and his illness: “I have deep respect for his statements, it was a great courage in having shared his health conditionsfor such a reserved person as he was – says the artist – He is Swedish, I am Finnish, I know that for a Nordic it is difficult to let go. The latest statements that came out these days, while he was giving courage and telling people not to cry for him but to just remember this boy who brought joy to so many fans who are not only those of Lazio, but all, have moved me a lot”.

As a coach, Falchi explains, “he was a great professional, cold but at the same time very lovedbecause there is no need for big demonstrations. It was his style”. And confidentiality united them until the end: “On the occasion of our last meeting I took many photos and videos, but I did not publish them because they seemed like a very private thing to me. Thank you mister, you will always be in our white and blue hearts”.