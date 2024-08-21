“I’ve had a good life. I think we all fear the day we die but life is also about death”. So says the former Lazio coach Sven Goran Eriksson in a documentary on Amazon Prime titled ‘Sven’, in which the Swedish coach left a farewell message for when he passes away: “You have to learn to accept it, for what it is. Hopefully in the end people will say, ‘Yes, he was a good man.’ But not everyone will say that, I hope they will remember me as a positive man.”

Last January he announced his illness, an incurable pancreatic cancer, and that he had about a year to live. In recent months he has toured some of the most important stadiums of his career: from the Olimpico in Rome to Anfield Road, to those of Benfica and Sampdoria, to gain the affection of all his fans. “Don’t be sorry. Smile. Thank you for everything: coaches, players, public. It was amazing. Take care of yourself, your life and live it to the fullest. Goodbye,” Eriksson concludes.