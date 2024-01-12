The pancreatic cancer it remains one of the most difficult tumors to combat due to its aggressiveness. An often silent enemy that makes the intervention of oncologists complicated. The former Lazio coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson, is the latest public figure to reveal that he has pancreatic cancer. But the history of this neoplasm has unfortunately often crossed the fate of popular and much-loved characters: Gianluca Vialli, Luciano Pavarotti, Steve Jobs, Patrick Swayze. In Italy, according to the latest report from Aiom, the Italian Medical Oncology Association, in 2023 there were 14,800 new diagnoses. “Less than 20% of patients are candidates for surgery with 'curative' intent, with a 5-year survival of approximately 20%“, recalls Aiom.

The risk factors

“Cigarette smoking is the risk factor most associated with the probability of developing pancreatic cancer. Other risk factors are represented by obesity, reduced physical activity, high consumption of alcohol and saturated fats, and low intake of vegetables and fresh fruit – recalls the Aiom – Among the organ pathologies, chronic pancreatitis, diabetes mellitus and previous gastrectomy are considered risk conditions. A family history is detected in up to 10% of patients and in some cases in the context of syndromes such as Peutz-Jeghers syndrome, familial syndrome with multiple atypical nevi and melanoma, the 'germline' mutation of the Brca2 gene, hereditary pancreatitis and Lynch syndrome. AB0 (particularly in non-0 groups) has been correlated with a greater tendency to develop pancreatic tumors.”

“The diagnostic and staging evaluation may require the execution of ultrasound endoscopy, CT and MRI, completed by a targeted biopsy; the evaluation of the levels of CA19.9 in the blood is indicative”, concludes the Aiom.