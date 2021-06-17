“I’m only 29 years old”. With that phrase, Christian Eriksen relieved the group of doctors who had to resuscitate him during the game between Denmark and Finland. That’s what the doctor has revealed Jens kleinefeld, who was the first to attend to him after the midfielder of Inter de Milan will collapse on the lawn of the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Dr. Kleinefeld was in the enclosure as an emergency doctor, although his specialty it’s doping. Initially, did not think it was necessary his intervention: “The moment I saw the agitated Danish doctors was when I made a sign to the emergency team to enter the field. I have that training and I know how to act in those situations. “
“Shit, I’m only 29 years old.”
– Eriksen’s words
Kleinefeld explained that to Eriksen he had a heart massage, a defibrillator was applied and electric shocks were forced on him. When he saw that he was awakening, the doctor asked him: “Are you here again? ” and it was when at that moment Christian replied: “Shit, I’m only 29 years old. But yeah, here I am.”
In turn, it states that the intervention of the emergency team was essential to save the player’s life: “The sports doctors are unfamiliar with these situations. You have to start as soon as possible in resuscitation cases to save you life to the victim. “
Happily Eriksen’s life was saved. The game resumed several minutes later and in the end Finland won (0-1), but that’s the least of it. View from the hospital thumb up player It was the great victory of all in this Eurocopa. And especially from the doctor Kleinefeld and his team.
Leave a Reply