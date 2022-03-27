Eriksen shoots on goal to score against the Netherlands. KOEN VAN WEEL (EFE)

Two minutes after he stepped onto the grass of the Johan Cruyff Arena, the one that catapulted him into the football elite because he arrived at Ajax in youth, Christian Eriksen (Middelfart, Denmark; 30 years old) picked up a backwards pass from Olsen and, first, he attacked the ball to send it to the opposing squad. A great goal on the first ball he touched in the game, also the first he saw with the national team nine months after abandoning it against his wishes, as he suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland at the start of the last European Championship. “It was a perfect return to international football,” the footballer later resolved, happy as hell despite the defeat in the friendly duel against the Netherlands (4-2). He already warned that he was going to return, although his has happened.

At the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, Eriksen fell to the pitch and it took five minutes for medical services to revive him as he lay helpless. Five days later, at the hospital, he accepted the proposal to have an ICD implanted, which is an electrical defibrillator similar to a pacemaker that can detect an abnormal heart rhythm and automatically reverse it on a programmed basis, using shocks or stimulation techniques. “I don’t give up,” he then wrote on his social networks accompanied by a photo in the hospital bed with his thumb raised. But he was missing a lot.

Six months passed and the footballer, who missed the ball a lot, began training with Odense, the club where he took his first steps. Later, once Inter Milan notified him that they could not register him again because by regulation in Italy it is forbidden to play with a defibrillator, he decided to spend a few weeks with the Ajax subsidiary to pick up the pace. And on the last day of the winter market, already with the freedom letter in hand, he signed for Brentford in the Premier, where these restrictions do not exist. Daley Blind knows this well, Eriksen’s former teammate at Ajax who played for four courses at Manchester United before returning to the club ajaccied. Perhaps that is why, when Eriksen ran into Danny Blind – Daley’s father and assistant coach of the Netherlands – during the warm-up, they fell into a heartfelt embrace. Then came his personal glory.

Before kicking off the second half against the Netherlands, coach Kasper Hjulmand kept his word. “Eriksen is a story that transcends football. He is the best Danish footballer of the last decade and our friend who fell on the pitch. Now he can go back to doing what he likes the most: playing football, ”he explained at the press conference prior to the friendly. So Eriksen showed the fourth official on the sideline his cues, took a sip from his water bottle, and came out on the pitch to replace Lindstrom. Loved by the fans -mostly from Ajax- and also by the world of football, the Dane received a standing ovation to which he responded with applause but without letting himself be carried away by emotion, concentrating on what he was doing. Two minutes later, he scored his goal, the one for 3-2. And in the final stages of the match, his international reappearance could have been better – with Brentford he had already played three games (the last two complete) and given an assist – because he sent a shot from outside the area to the post. “It was a moving reception and I was very happy that the ball came to me. I felt like a footballer again and scoring was a wonderful feeling”, the player admitted to Sky Sports; “But I would have preferred it to be two goals. A penalty that the ball did not enter.

Again a footballer and even a reference player for Denmark, also a Brentford gear for the attack, Eriksen has forgotten what happened even though he knows he plays with a defibrillator. “I’m focused on the games to come. But yes, I really want to play the World Cup in Qatar”. And it is already known that what he says goes to church.

