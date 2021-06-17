Little by little more details are being known about the state of health of Christian Eriksen, who remains stable in the Copenhagen hospital where he was admitted last Saturday, after collapsing during the Nordic derby between Denmark and Finland corresponding to the first day in the group B of the Eurocup. This Thursday, the ‘DBU’ – Danish Football Federation – announced that the Inter Milan midfielder will be operated on to implant an internal defibrillator in his damaged heart. After analyzing the different medical tests that have been carried out since the death fright that occurred when he fell collapsed on the grass, the doctors who treat him have concluded that he suffered a heart attack due to rhythm disturbances and that he should wear this device on his body is necessary to avoid risks.

An implantable cardioverter-defibrillator is a small battery-powered device that is attached to the chest and sends electrical impulses through one or more wires connected to the heart to correct an abnormal heart rhythm and irregular heartbeat. That said, the Danish sports and medical authorities avoided providing any more information about the consequences that this defibrillator will have on the player’s career and appealed to “leave alone” in these difficult moments both to Eriksen and his family.

The decision of the cardiologists “was accepted” by the patient and “confirmed by national and international specialists who recommended the same treatment,” the federation stressed. Other footballers, such as Daley Blind from Denmark, were able to continue their professional career after having a similar mechanism implanted in him, which gives us hope about the future of Erisken. On Tuesday, the player himself posted a photo of himself on social networks, with signs of fatigue on his face, but smiling, explaining that he was “well under the circumstances.” However, the Danish coaching staff was sparing in words to refer to his state of health.

While the details for Eriksen’s next operation are being outlined, in the last hours the first words that the footballer mentioned after being revived on the field have been known. “Damn it, I’m only 29 years old,” said the soul of the Danish team. An expression that has become known thanks to the interview carried out by a German medium to Jens Kleinefeld, the German UEFA doctor who treated the footballer on the field and saved his life. After a few minutes of continuous heart massage, the midfielder’s life began to beat again with the help of the defibrillator.

Revival



Resuscitation maneuvers that perfectly followed the protocol referring to sudden death and were decisive in recovering the pulse of the player, who woke up “about 30 seconds later.” “It was a very exciting moment because the chances of success in such a rescue are not that high in everyday situations. This type of action works more in healthy professional athletes than in patients who usually have pre-existing conditions, “said Kleinefeld, who confirmed that” he was 99% sure that Eriksen would arrive at the hospital stable. “

After getting the player under control, the doctor asked him, “Have you come back to us?” “Yes, I’m back with you,” replied the Dane, to continue: “Damn, I’m only 29 years old.” This brief exchange of words was enough for the German doctor to also breathe a sigh of relief and to see that Eriksen did not suffer the dreaded brain damage as an immediate sequel. Now, the question is this: Will we ever be able to see Eriksen on the pitch again? Time will tell, but cases like that of Daley Blind from Denmark allow a certain optimism.