Denmark will play today a key match to continue this firm course that it is experiencing in this European Championship. In the group stage they have only achieved three of the nine possible points, but displaying a football that has fallen in love with half of Europe.
Christian Eriksen is one of the national team’s best players, and as everyone knows in the Danes’ first meeting he suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of the game. Finally the field assists were able to revive him and everything was in one of the biggest scares in the history of the European Championships.
The Inter Milan player recently visited his teammates to send them encouragement and that the last image they had of him was not that of a person lying on the pitch fighting for his life.
“It was great to see him. I think that helped the teammates a lot. Just to see him and erase the last image we had of him on the field. To meet him in real life and see that he was fine. It was really important” analyzed Kasper Schmeichel.
Today his team faces a very important match that will decide the future of a Denmark that aspires to more than a round of 16 for its football. And for the epic and beauty of the feat, it would be unforgettable if they managed to win this European Championship.
