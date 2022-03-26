The former Inter playmaker scored in the friendly against Holland 2 ‘after entering the field

It took him just over a minute to rediscover that smile that he had been missing for 287 days with the national team. He did it in his Amsterdam, ninety seconds after he entered the field, with the number 10 shirt on his shoulders and the desire to be great again. Christian Eriksen is back in the center of Denmark, nine months after the Euro2020 illness. And, as in the most beautiful of fairy tales, he has also returned to score: the goal of 2-3 against the Netherlands bears his signature.

IMMEDIATELY IN GOAL – Down 3-1 after 45 ‘in the first of the two friendlies in March, the Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand decided to focus on Eriksen in the second half, to restore the team’s unpredictability and seek a difficult comeback. Christian answers present, takes off his harness and starts to warm up. On the pitch he takes the place of Lindstrom, behind Olsen and Wind, and the first playable ball sends him straight into the seven: the former Bologna arrives on the bottom right and puts in a cross in tow, the attacking midfielder hits with the right, first intention, and enjoys the applause of the Amsterdam Arena, the stadium where he took his first steps with Ajax. See also All the goals of Valencia - Barcelona in pictures

BURNT STAGES – After signing a contract with Brentford in January to resume playing in an environment without too much pressure, Eriksen made his Premier League debut on 26 February, taking over in the 54th minute of the losing game against Newcastle. The excellent performances with the Api convinced Hjulmand and his staff to recall him immediately to the national team, giving him the thrill of wearing the colors of his country just a month after the first (re) appearance in an official match. The rest is already history: Christian was able to rejoice, first for the call-up and then on the field. He got excited with one of his plays, repaying the affection that, never like this year, people had shown him.

March 26, 2022 (change March 26, 2022 | 22:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Eriksen #story #continues #enters #field #scores #Denmark