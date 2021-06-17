Genoa – While waiting to leave the Copenhagen hospital, Inter and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen prepares for implantation of a subcutaneous defibrillator. The news was communicated by the Danish national team with an official note: “After all the cardiac examinations carried out, it was decided the need to implant a subcutaneous defibrillator. A necessary tool after a heart attack caused by an arrhythmia” explained the doctor of the Morten Boesen national team.

The Inter midfielder has been hospitalized since June 12, the day of cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark – Finland. After the great fear, the player reassured the fans with a post on Instagram and the subcutaneous defibrillator will be implanted as soon as possible. “Christian accepted the solution, suggested by all the international and national specialists interviewed, who have all recommended this type of treatment – continues the Danish doctor Morten Boesen – We ask everyone to guarantee Christian and his family peace and privacy in the coming days “.

In the meantime, the controversy continues between the Danish Federation and Uefa over the decision to resume Finland – Denmark after Eriksen’s illness. Jesper Moller Christensen, president of the Danish Federation, harshly criticized UEFA: “It was a wrong and totally unacceptable decision that the players had to take the field so soon after that horrible experience. The players and the coach were not supposed to be put in that situation. We have to think about changing the rules so that they don’t repeat themselves “.

