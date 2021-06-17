The note: “Decision shared by Christian and necessitated by heart rhythm disturbances. Now privacy for him and his family.”

Christian Eriksen will have to undergo surgery to implant an automatic defibrillator. The Danish Football Association made it known with a press release. “Morten Boesen, doctor of the national team, was in contact with the head of cardiology of Rigshospitalet, and Christian Eriksen.

This is the update of the situation: at the end of in-depth examinations, it was decided to implant him a defibrillator. The choice was made necessary due to the heart attack suffered by the player for heart rhythm disorders.

Christian accepted the solution, which was also shared by other national and international specialists. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of Christian and his family. “

June 17, 2021

