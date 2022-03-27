Amsterdam (Reuters)

Christian Eriksen said he returned to international football in a “perfect way”, scoring a goal two minutes after coming on as a substitute for Denmark on Saturday, after suffering a heart attack that nearly cost him his life last year.

Denmark lost 4-2 to the Netherlands in a friendly match, and Eriksen scored a goal in the upper corner in the 47th minute after participating after the break.

Eriksen, 30, fell on the pitch against Finland at Copenhagen in the European Championships last summer, and is currently using a special device to restart the heart known as an implantable defibrillator.

And after about eight months, and after the termination of his contract with Inter Milan, Eriksen moved to Brentford, England, on a free deal.

Eriksen told Sky Sports: “I was happy that the ball came to me, and of course it was a great shot. This is a perfect way to kick-start my return to international football.

“I felt very welcome from the Dutch fans,” he added. I’ve been here for many years (with Ajax) and of course they know me, but the reception was definitely emotional.

He continued, “I am looking forward to playing in the World Cup in Qatar, but there are a lot of matches so far, and my focus is on them.”

Denmark will play Serbia at home in a friendly match next Tuesday, and Eriksen is expected to receive a wonderful reception from the fans.