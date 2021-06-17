The Dane will be discharged today: the illness could have been caused by myocarditis. If the insertion of the apparatus is final, he will no longer be able to play in A.

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini June 17

– Copenhagen (Denmark)

Christian Eriksen’s future as a footballer in Italy is seriously at risk. The possibility of seeing the Maestro on the field in Serie A cannot be completely excluded. But today we can say that the chances are reduced. And anyway, at best, a possible return would not be a reality before several months, at the end of a very long process of new competitive suitability. It is the result of a day that began very early, with the statement with which the Danish football federation – in concert with Rigshospitalet – announced that a subcutaneous defibrillator would be implanted in the Inter midfielder. And so it was: the surgery took place yesterday. An intervention considered routine in the medical field. But that changes the sporting life of the Danish boy forever.

Myocarditis – Today, barring non-programmable postponements, Eriksen will leave the Copenhagen hospital where he has been hospitalized since last Saturday and will finally go to his home in Denmark. With a travel companion inside the body: the defibrillator is a kind of protection system that regulates cardiac arrhythmia. In the statement, the Danish federation did not disclose any diagnosis. But everything suggests that myocarditis was the cause of the illness on the pitch in the match against Finland, an inflammation for which, however, according to the Danish doctors – and some international specialists they consulted – a drug treatment was not enough. Hence the choice of the defibrillator. What happens to the player now? There are two scenarios. It must first be understood whether the implantation of the defibrillator will be temporary or permanent. In the second case, the possibility of Eriksen’s return to the field in Serie A must be excluded. There are other players who continue to play, despite a similar intervention: the Dutch Blind, just last night on the pitch against Austria, is a example. Holland, as well as England, open up to this possibility. In Italy, according to the protocol of the Cocis (Cardiology Organizing Committee for Sports Fitness) updated in 2017, the hypothesis must be excluded: we cannot do a contact sport with a defibrillator attached to the heart. It is not a state law, but a precise indication that the health system gives through the sports medicine centers. In the detail of the Cocis protocol, there is a specific part for the wearers of “ICD”, that is the implantable defibrillator that Eriksen has known since yesterday: in those cases the sports fitness depends on the type of underlying heart disease, on the presence or not of symptoms, the traumatic risk and the intrinsic risk of the sport practiced “. Translated: football is strictly excluded, eligibility is granted only for non-contact sports, because a traumatic event (an elbow or a clash of games) would risk to cause the defibrillator itself to break.In the home of Inter we can recall the case of the Senegalese Fadiga, whom the Nerazzurri blocked in the 2003-2004 season and who instead continued to play in the Premier League.

Another hypothesis – The other way is the most desirable one for Inter and for Eriksen himself. The midfielder will undergo new tests in 4-5 weeks, which will determine whether the risk of arrhythmia is correctable in any way. Exams that Inter will have the player carry out in Milan, where the entire medical procedure dealt with in recent days at the Rigshospitalet will be repeated. If so, if the problem turns out to be momentary, the defibrillator will be removed. At that point, however, a long process would still open up to obtain a (not easy) suitability. In any case, the approval of an ad hoc medical commission would be needed, in any case at the end of a complicated process. And with many critical points, which also affect the 360-degree responsibility that involves the medical institute called to grant eligibility to the football player.

What does he do? – “Damn, I’m only 29”, were the words of Eriksen as soon as he woke up on the field last Saturday, as revealed by one of the rescuers. At 29, your life changes suddenly. Yesterday Christian was a fan, for the match against Belgium. In the hospital he had the opportunity to watch the game on TV, after which he sent a message to his teammates on the whatsapp group: “You have been very good”. Motivator from afar, like a true number 10. And that sooner or later a doubt will arise: is it worth going on? Because it is right to see the question also from the player’s side: what does Eriksen want to do, whether or not he is fit? Will he still be hungry for calcium?

