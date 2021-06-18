Eriksen heart surgery: cardiac defibrillator. Towards the farewell to Inter and Serie A

Christian Eriksen he had heart surgery and should be discharged at this time. To the midfielder of Inter is Denmark a subcutaneous cardiac defibrillator after the illness he had in the opening match of Euro2020.

The operation was performed at Rigshospitalet, the Copenhagen hospital where the Inter champion was hospitalized since last Saturday, when he collapsed on the pitch during Finland-Denmark. The defibrillator is a protection system that regulates the cardiac arrhythmia but that could complicate the green light for the return to football played, at least in Italy if the defibrillator implant were to be permanent: in this case he could not play in Serie A Abroad the situation is different (as the case of the Dutchman shows Daley Blind who since 2019 has a cardioverter defibrillator for myocarditis and regularly plays with the Ajax shirt). In Italy, according to the protocol of the Cocis (Cardiology Organizing Committee for Sports Fitness) updated in 2017, it is not possible to practice a contact sport with a defibrillator attached to the heart.